Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals Official Title and MacGuffin Artifact

The Indiana Jones 5 trailer is finally here, revealed at the CCXP event. The new Indiana Jones movie trailer re-introduces Harrison Ford as the aging archaeologist but also confirms a lot about the movie, including the title, MacGuffin artifact, and a look at a de-aged Indy.

The new Indiana Jones 5 trailer reveals the title

Indiana Jones 5 is now officially known as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a title that mirrors previous entries in the franchise. It is still down to release in theaters on June 30, 2023. The first official trailer is below, which shows several locations, action sequences, and Nazi fights.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the reveal of the de-aging effect used on Harrison Ford. According to the latest issue of Empire magazine, this is part of the movie’s opening scene. It is set in 1944, prior to the conclusion of World War Two. The trailer seemingly confirms that this scene is about Indy infiltrating a castle filled with Nazis, which is very Wolfenstein.

First look at de-aged Harrison Ford in ‘INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY’. pic.twitter.com/wkcocLsv6U — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 1, 2022

The title also seemingly confirms the movie’s MacGuffin artifact, the Dial of Destiny. Previous movies have seen Indiana Jones pursuing the Ark of the Covenant, the Sankara Stones, the Holy Grail, and El Dorado. While the Dial of Destiny itself may not feature in the trailer, numerous shots show a Greek temple. It seems likely the Dial could be an artifact from Greek myth and presumably has the ability to change fate.

The most famous Greek myth Indiana Jones has gone after was the city of Atlantis in the popular ’90s videogame. Like all good archaeologists, expect fans to start digging through the new Indiana Jones trailer for clues.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on June 30, 2023. The Lucasfilm CCXP event also confirmed the Mandalorian season 3 launch date for the Star Wars series on Disney Plus.