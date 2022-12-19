Indiana Jones 5 Alternate Ending Rumors Denied by Director James Mangold

A new rumor that appeared last week regarding possible Indiana Jones 5 alternate ending reshoots has now been officially denied by the movie’s director. The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ending reshoots were apparently leaked by composer John Williams. Director James Mangold denies they are happening.

James Mangold shoots down Indiana Jones 5 reshot ending rumors

Last week, a new rumor surfaced that suggested that the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was getting reshoots, including an alternate or changed ending. Director James Mangold took to Twitter today to deny this rumor. “We’re not shooting and never shot any new scenes or ‘alt endings’,” he confirms. He also notes that the new Indiana Jones movie, which releases in June, is “99% finished” apart from some visual effects. It is currently being rated by the MPAA.

So I took a b-day break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say.. We’re not shooting & never shot any new scenes or "alt endings". Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA & VFX being completed. Happy Holidays! — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 19, 2022

The source of this rumor was seemingly a leak by composer John Williams. While speaking about the movie during a concert in Italy, Williams said that they had “maybe another ending to shoot and to record.” When asked about this on Twitter, James Mangold says that Williams was simply “joking, mistaken or misinformed” about this.

He was mistaken. Asked and answered elsewhere. — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 19, 2022

While reshoots are common in Hollywood movies, James Mangold confirms they are not happening with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He apparently did not do reshoots on his previous movies Ford v Ferrari and Logan either. Mangold adds he is already “starting to dig into my next film.” While it’s unusual for such a big movie to be completely finished so far in advance, Indiana Jones 5 was originally due for release in summer 2022, so the team has had a lot of extra time already.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on June 30, 2023. The official trailer confirmed the title. The titular Dial of Destiny MacGuffin may have an alternate name that viewers may be more familiar with.