What is the Dial of Destiny in Indiana Jones 5?

Indiana Jones 5 finally received its official trailer and title at CCXP, but what is the Dial of Destiny in the title? The new Indiana Jones movie MacGuffin artifact has to stand alongside the Ark of the Covenant and the Holy Grail. Is there a historical or real-world myth to help us identify the Dial of Destiny — or another name?

What is the Indiana Jones 5 artifact the Dial of Destiny?

Indiana Jones 5’s the Dial of Destiny likely refers to the Greek myth of the Rota Fortunae, more popularly known as the Wheel of Fortune. While the phrase has been passed down through popular culture, the original artifact is capable of changing destinies. The Wheel can grant people either great windfall or terrible calamity.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm’s IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Throughout the trailer, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) are seen navigating a treacherous temple with Greek writing and imagery. This immediately suggests that the artifact has some basis in Greek mythology. The statue they encounter may be the goddess Tyche or Fortuna, the goddess of fortune and fate. She is occasionally shown holding a similar staff.

Empire Magazine’s recent coverage of Indiana Jones 5 revealed that the villainous Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) wants to “correct some of the mistakes of the past.” The artifact fans now know as the Dial of Destiny can “make the world a much better place.” While this initially sounded like time travel, it seems the MacGuffin is instead about changing fate instead.

While the real-world truth behind the Dial of Destiny is not yet confirmed, it seems likely that it is the mythical Wheel of Fortune. Yes, the same one that lends its name to the popular TV game show. Fans will have to wait and see, however.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has a release date of June 30, 2023, and here is everything known about the movie so far.