The Mandalorian Season 3: Release Date, Time, How to Watch

After audience enthusiasm waned following the release of The Rise of Skywalker, it would be a TV show that would revitalize Star Wars. Now, fans are arguably more excited for The Mandalorian Season 3 release date than they were for the last sequel trilogy entry. After skipping 2021, fans are eager to know the season 3 release date, time, and how to watch it.

What is the release date and time for The Mandalorian Season 3?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is scheduled to premiere in February 2023, after filming wrapped in late March 2022. No official announcement has yet been made as to a specific date we should expect the first episode of the third season, but rumors suggest it could February 22 when we see Mando and Grogu make their return. .

This year has been a packed one for the Star Wars franchise, with both the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and the first season of Andor premiering on Disney Plus. This probably led to The Mandalorian’s third outing being pushed back a little further than usual, as the first two seasons dropped in late October and early November.

Season 3 will mark the beginning of a new arc for The Mandalorian. At the conclusion of Season 2, Din Djarin captures Moff Gideon, and Grogu departs with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. Since Giancarlo Esposito has stated he’ll have a bigger role in the next two seasons, we can assume they’ll primarily deal with something concerning the Imperial Remnants in the Outer Rim. We’ll also see the return of Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, but not Cara Dune, whose actress Gina Carano was fired due to controversial posts on social media.

How to watch The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3 will be a Disney Plus exclusive. Since the first two seasons have not made it to another service and haven’t gotten a physical release, we can assume the same will be true for the third. Unfortunately, this means the series is impossible to watch legally in many countries. Hopefully, we’ll see the service expand before the show premieres.