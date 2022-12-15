How to Watch Star Wars Holiday Special 2022: Is it on Disney Plus?

Is it possible to watch the Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus? The Star Wars Christmas special is one of the most infamous pieces of content produced by Lucasfilm, but can fans actually watch the TV show in 2022? Or is the Star Wars Holiday Special a piece of content lost to time?

Is the Star Wars Christmas special on Disney Plus?

The original Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978 is not available on Disney Plus. However, an animated segment from the Special featuring Boba Fett is available on the service. Furthermore, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which is an update and a parody of the original, is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus.

It is easy to watch the Star Wars Holiday Special, however, just not officially on a streaming service like Disney Plus or Netflix. Copies of the show were saved as VHS videotapes and were subsequently uploaded to places like YouTube. These copies are very grainy as they are taken directly from the original broadcast in 1978. Despite efforts by users like Nick Acosta to clean up the recording, as seen in their example trailer above, anyone who wants to watch the special will have to do so this way.

The most famous part of the Christmas special is the animated segment. This rather basic animation introduced the character of Boba Fett into the Star Wars universe two years before The Empire Strikes Back. This cartoon, called The Story of the Faithful Wookiee, is the only part of the Holiday Special available to watch on Disney Plus. More preferable is the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, of course.

Also on Disney Plus is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is essentially the Star Wars Holiday Special if it was actually enjoyable or good.