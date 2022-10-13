She-Hulk Episode 9 Finale Ending and Post-Credits Explained

The She-Hulk season finale is finally here and it was a crazy one. The full She-Hulk ending explained for episode 9 is below, and there’s a lot to unpack — bringing in Daredevil, the son of Hulk, and season 2 hints. Plus, details on the final She-Hulk post-credits scene and what it means to the MCU.

She-Hulk ending explained: Skaar, Daredevil, and Season 2

The She-Hulk ending is not easily explained because episode 9 makes some major jumps through the fourth wall (literally) so it is tricky to work out what is canon to the MCU. The most important part seems to be the return of Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) from Sakaar, along with the introduction of his son Skaar. Skaar is a character from Marvel comics and a big tease for a possible World War Hulk movie — something the fans have requested for a long time.

The ending also brings back the Jen Walters and Matt Murdock/Daredevil romance from episode 8, despite Murdock previously saying he had to return to New York. It is possible this romance could continue into the Daredevil: Born Again Disney Plus series when that launches in 2024.

She-Hulk post-credits scene explained: Wong and Abomination

IMAGE: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

The She-Hulk episode 9 post-credits scene sees Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth) back in his cell until Wong (Benedict Wong) opens up a portal and pulls him through. It’s likely this is not a tease for any particular upcoming projects, but more of a reference to the apparently friendly rivalry Wong and Blonsky have, as seen in 2021’s Shang-Chi movie. Wong brings Blonsky to Kamar-Taj, which presumably is now fully functional again following Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s attack on the sanctuary in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 is now available on Disney Plus.