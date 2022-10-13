She-Hulk Episode 9 Finale: Who is Hulk’s Son Skaar and Caiera, His Mother?

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 finale was a mixed bag of plot progression, breaking the fourth wall, and setting the stage for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Towards the end of episode 9, Jennifer’s cousin Bruce Banner returned, following his trip to the planet Sakaar. He wasn’t alone though, and introduced She-Hulk audiences to his own son, Skaar, who is also sometimes erroneously called ‘Scar’. Why is he here, and who is his mother, Caiera?

She-Hulk Episode 9 Finale: Who is Skaar, son of Hulk?

“I’d like you to meet my son… Skaar”

Do you like how he looks?#SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/LCZpoLwHQ7 — She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) October 13, 2022

Skaar is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong. In the comics, the Hulk and Caiera fall in love after the latter discovers that the ruler of Sakaar, the Red King, was responsible for unleashing violence against her village when she was a teenager. She teams up with the Hulk and his rebels, who are then able to defeat and kill the Red King. With the Hulk as the new King of Sakaar, the Shadow People offer to make Caiera his bodyguard, but Hulk insists that they instead are married, to which she agrees.

Who is Caiera, the Mother of Skaar?

Ultimately, Hulk and Caiera become King and Queen of Sakaar, after a private wedding ceremony, and Caiera falls pregnant. Their victory is short-lived, however, as the shuttle they are traveling on is blown up, killing a seemingly pregnant Caiera and millions of other innocents. This drove the Hulk to return to Earth, vowing to take his revenge against the Illuminati who he believed were behind the plot.

Meanwhile, in Sakaar, Hulk and Caiera’s son would rise up from the ashes of the planet, thanks to his mother’s use of the Old Power before she was killed. While Skaar emerged from his cocoon as a human boy, it would take just a year for him to grow into a young adult. On Sakaar, he had tattoos burned into his skin by Shadow People, before being found by Old Sam, who attempted to raise him. Like his mother, he too would be able to wield the Old Power, using it to see the acts of murder committed by everybody on Sakaar.

Skaar’s story seems to be a little different in the MCU, at least from the glimpse we got of him in the She-Hulk finale. The youngster appears to be in his teen years, with a modernized hairstyle to boot. He has tattoos, but exactly how he got them remains to be seen. His introduction to Bruce’s family seems cheerful, rather than emotional, but Skaar’s arrival on Earth potentially means that Caiera is already dead. There are a lot of routes that Marvel could go down with this story. It’s going to be very interesting to see which they choose.