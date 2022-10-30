Best Scary Disney Plus Horror Films (2022) to Watch This Halloween

With Halloween right around the corner, you may be looking to binge a few scary movies with your friends and loved ones. The vast amount of streaming services and content available nowadays, however, makes it more difficult than ever to settle on something to watch. With that in mind, we’ve sifted through everything that Disney Plus has to offer this spooky season. Here are the best scary Disney Plus horror films to watch in 2022.

The Other Side of the Door (2016)

The Walking Dead fans will recognize Sarah Wayne Callies in 2016 scary movie, The Other Side of the Door. When a family’s idyllic life is turned on its head through tragedy, a mother seeks out ancient ritual in a temple to say goodbye to her late son. Ignoring a very clear warning, however, she upsets the balance between life and death, leading to unimaginable terror. From the studio that created The Hills Have Eyes, horror junkies know they are in for a treat with this scarefest.

Dark Water (2005)

Jennifer Connelly stars as Dahlia Williams in Dark Water, a mother who has just come out of an ugly custody battle with her daughter, and is ready to start a new life with her, in a new apartment. Unfortunately, the worn and dilapidated new home isn’t all they had hoped for. In fact, it seems to have a mind of its own. Persistent leaks of the titular dark water cause concern, and with strange noises and mysterious goings on, it quickly becomes clear that this isn’t the fresh start Dahlia wanted.

Return to Oz (1985)

At first glance, the sequel to The Wizard of Oz should be a fun-loving affair, perfect for the whole family. The reality of Return to Oz, however, is that it is absolutely terrifying. The Wheelers are some of the scariest villains a Disney movie has ever had, and when you realize that they are simply the lackeys of the film, things get even more horrifying.

Princess Mombi at first seems to be a friend to Dorothy, but it’s quickly revealed that she is anything but. She works on behalf of the Nome King, and has a collection of different heads that she wears, swapping and changing her head depending on her mood that day. The Nome King, meanwhile, simply wants ultimate power. If you’re going to put this one on for the little ones, make sure you’re around to comfort them. It’s a wild ride.

Alien (1979)

In space, no one can hear you scream! Renowned as one of the best, if not the single best horror film of all time, Alien is a tense, edge of your seat thriller from beginning to end. Sigourney Weaver plays Warrant Officer Ripley, who is on board the commercial towing spaceship Nostromo. Returning from Thedus to Earth, the crew receive a transmission of unknown origin, which leads to some of the most captivating horror scenes in cinematic history. Definitely not one to watch on your own if you’re jumpy!

The Sixth Sense (1999)

It’s fair to say that M. Night Shyamalan’s work is very hit and miss. What many would agree on, however, is that his finest hour came in 1999, with the release of supernatural psychological thriller, The Sixth Sense. The film brought A-list actor Bruce Willis on board in the lead, as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe. It appears as though he may have bitten off more than he can chew, though, when he discovers that his latest client is a young boy who can both see and communicate with the dead. With one of the finest twists a horror film has ever seen, The Sixth Sense is a must-watch, especially for those who haven’t had the pleasure of seeing it yet.