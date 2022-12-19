Ahsoka and Loki Season 2 Disney Plus First Looks Ignite Fan Hopes for Trailer Soon

A brand new Disney Plus 2023 video reveal some Star Wars Ahsoka and Loki Season 2 first looks. The brief footage of both shows appear alongside a new look at the Secret Invasion Disney Plus series, which is also coming next year. However, fans are hoping for something more substantial. Could a Loki season 2 trailer or Ahsoka trailer get revealed soon?

Fans hope Loki Season 2 and Ahsoka trailers may hit soon

A new Disney Plus ‘streaming in 2023’ video has given a look at a number of shows and movies launching on the service next year. Of particular note are the first-ever looks at Loki season 2 and Star Wars: Ahsoka. Both of which were confirmed for 2023 but have not had even a picture released, until now.

AHSOKA TRAILER WHEN !!! WHENNNN https://t.co/fGJbofx47t — cam (@thebritenite) December 19, 2022

Ahsoka simply shows the character raising her hood on an unnamed planet, which may be Tatooine following The Book of Boba Fett. The live-action Ahsoka is played by Rosaria Dawson as a spin-off to her appearance in The Mandalorian season 2 and the Boba Fett series. Loki is more substantial, showing Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as Mobius.

There’s also a look at The Mandalorian season 3 and Secret Invasion, although these are mostly taken from recent trailers. So much so that fans are already hoping that this new footage is teasing an imminent release of trailers for Ahsoka and Loki.

Here’s hoping to get the Ahsoka series trailer soon 🙏🙏😱😱😍😍 — Mariam Skywalker (@MariamSkywalker) December 19, 2022

WAIT LOKI TRAILER POSSIBLY DROPPING THIS MONTH???? MAYBE???? THEYRE NOT GONNA MAKE US WAIT TILL 2023 RIGHT 😭 — doll (@nexusylki) December 19, 2022

when is the loki trailer dropping i cant do this anymore pic.twitter.com/72T4XkyUB8 — maggie ⚡︎🇦🇷 (@gamcraspeter) December 14, 2022

It seems pretty likely, as it’d be odd for Disney Plus to release this first look without any plans for a new trailer. Since Loki season 2 had a surprise amount of footage this will likely get a trailer first. With any luck, Ahsoka won’t be too far behind. Whether either will launch before the end of 2022 is another matter. Fans will have to wait and see.

Loki season 2, Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian season 3, and Star Wars: Ahsoka will hit Disney Plus in 2023. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also confirmed for Disney Plus in 2023 by the new video.