When is the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Disney Plus Release Date?

With the latest MCU movie now in theaters, fans are undoubtedly wondering when the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Disney Plus release date will be. The Wakanda Forever streaming release did not happen alongside the theatrical launch, so when is it? When is Black Panther 2 on Disney Plus?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will launch on Disney Plus on December 31 at the earliest or more likely in January 2023. It seems very unlikely that the latest Marvel movie will release for streaming before Christmas 2022.

Winston Duke as M’Baku in Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Photo by Eli Adé. © 2022 MARVEL.

According to Deadline, Disney is keen to bring its animated movie Strange World to Disney Plus before the holidays but is less keen on doing that with Black Panther 2. Despite Strange World releasing on November 23, 12 days after Wakanda Forever, that movie is likely coming to Disney Plus just prior to Christmas. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is unlikely to arrive before the end of 2022, however.

This is attributed to the fantastic performance of the Marvel movie at the box office. Even the ticket sale predictions prior to its release were extremely good. It isn’t a surprise, then, that Disney/Marvel wants to keep the movie in theaters for as long as possible. Deadline reports “no plans for a holiday drop” for Wakanda Forever, despite the release of the studio’s Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16.

The release window between theatrical and streaming for the last MCU movie, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, was 50 days. If it holds to that, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will still hit in 2022, on December 31. It seems more likely that it will be early January 2023, however.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now in theaters worldwide.