When is Black Panther 2 Coming Out? Wakanda Forever Release Date

The release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sometimes referred to as Black Panther 2, is right around the corner. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are wondering exactly when they can take themselves to their local movie theater to check out the latest Marvel Studios offering. Here is when Black Panther 2 is coming out.

A scene from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on Thursday, November 11, 2022. The film will hit cinema screens across the world, and is expected to do extremely well at the box office. Right now, some predict that it could make a new November record with a debut of over $180 million (via BoxOfficePro).

Some will be disappointed to hear that there will be a wait before Black Panther 2 comes to Disney Plus. As is the case with the MCU films that have come before it, the movie will enjoy a full theatrical release and run before making its way to the streaming platform. Expect a late December 2022, or January 2023 Disney Plus release for this one.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes place one year after the death of King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman). Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje are fighting to protect and maintain the unity of Wakanda, as world powers attempt to intervene.

The film sees Tenoch Huerta join the cast as Namor, otherwise known as the king of Talokan. He is referred to by his people as the feathered serpent god K’uk’ulkan, and looks to be taking up an antagonistic role in the movie. There are, however, rumors that the actual villain of the piece is Talokan warrior Attuma, played by Alex Livinalli.