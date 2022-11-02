Is Wakanda Forever Attuma the Real Black Panther 2 Villain?

Is the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Attuma character, played by Alex Livanalli, the real villain of the latest Marvel movie? It’s seemingly been confirmed that the Wakanda Forever villain will be Namor (Tenoch Huerta), but could Marvel pull a bait-and-switch and reveal Attuma as the movie’s actual villain?

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Attuma the villain?

It is very possible that Attuma (Alex Livanalli) will be revealed as the main villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever towards the end of the movie. At the present time, Marvel has positioned Namor as the central antagonist of the MCU movie, but it is likely that Namor will be a good character by the end — leaving room for another villain for all the Marvel heroes to team up against.

IMAGE: Marvel Studios

Something similar happened with October’s comic book movie Black Adam, where the trailers showed Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) as an antagonist for the Justice Society to fight, only to bring in Sabbac as the actual villain. The Black Panther sequel may do a similar thing with Attuma and Namor.

The main reason for this is that Namor is traditionally a hero in the comics, so it’s unusual to position him as the villain. Attuma, on the other hand, is actually a major supervillain in the comics and primarily an enemy of Namor’s, not an ally. He believes himself to be the true leader of the Atlantean empire, so may stage a coup at some point in Wakanda Forever.

Attuma only appears a little in all the trailers but has his own character poster, so the character is clearly more important than Marvel is letting on. It’s looking like neither Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger nor Doctor Doom will appear in the movie, so if Namor does turn into a hero then Attuma may prove to be the real villain.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11.