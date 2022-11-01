Black Panther 2: Is Michael B. Jordan in Wakanda Forever as Killmonger?

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain has already been well established as Namor, but Marvel fans are holding out hope that the first Black Panther villain Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger will return for the sequel. So is Michael B. Jordan in Wakanda Forever or not?

Is Michael B Jordan in Wakanda Forever as the villain?

It seems likely that Michael B. Jordan will not return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens — unless it’s as a flashback, a photo, or a very closely guarded secret. Given that Black Panther 2 is due to hit theaters internationally on November 11 and the premiere has already happened, it’s likely there are no colossal secrets like the return of Killmonger on the table.

The premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever happened at the end of October and is probably the primary reason why fans suspect Michael B. Jordan might be back since he attended the event. The likely reason is that he was such a major part of the first movie that Marvel invited him, no real mystery. Rumors began about Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez being in the movie thanks to her appearance at the premiere, too.

Nevertheless, supposed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever leaks from earlier in 2022 suggested that Michael B. Jordan would show up in the movie, despite Killmonger having died in the first one. These leaks suggested that Erik Stevens would meet Shuri to guide her on the ancestral plane in the absence of Chadwick Boseman. This seems unlikely to be true but is not outside the realm of possibility, as neither Michael B. Jordan nor anyone else has actually denied he is in the movie — and that wouldn’t necessarily mean anything either, as Andrew Garfield denied he was in Spider-Man: No Way home for years.

Fans will have to wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to release on November 11 to find out.