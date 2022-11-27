How Long Will Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever Be in Theaters?

How long is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters? There’s still a while until the latest Marvel movie starts streaming on Disney Plus, so fans need to catch it on the big screen. However, how long will Black Panther 2 be in theaters before it hits Disney’s streaming service? Will it be around until after Christmas, for example?

How long is Wakanda Forever in theaters?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will likely stay on general in theaters until January 2023, with further reduced screenings likely until at least February. Regardless, Black Panther 2 will likely stay in theaters until well past its Disney Plus release date.

The second Black Panther movie released in theaters on November 11, 2022. It was guaranteed success after the fantastic performance of the first Black Panther, despite the tragic loss of its lead actor Chadwick Boseman. Pre-release box office predictions confirmed this and initial ticket sales for the movie’s opening weekend were even higher than those predictions.

Consequently, Marvel and Disney are unlikely to pull Wakanda Forever from theaters any time soon. The previous MCU movie this year, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, had an even more successful opening weekend after its release on May 6. That movie continued to do well in theaters for two months and didn’t fully leave until August 11 — over three months later. It launched on Disney Plus on June 22.

Wakanda Forever is likely to do the same or more amount of business and run in theaters for a similar amount of time. Fans should expect the movie to do well in theaters until at least January 11. Black Panther 2 will likely not leave theaters fully until around mid-February 2023. In other words, just before the release of the next MCU movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is out now in theaters. It will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the near future.