Is Xochitl Gomez in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

With her appearance at the MCU movie’s premiere, can fans expect to see a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Xochitl Gomez — or rather, her character America Chavez — cameo? She was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier in 2022 but is America Chavez or Xochitl Gomez in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever too?

Is there a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Xochitl Gomez cameo?

It looks like Xochitl Gomez and her character America Chavez do not appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the actress did attend the premiere of the Marvel movie on October 26. There is no particular reason for her attendance but as an MCU star, she was presumably invited, even though America Chavez isn’t in Black Panther 2.

Xochitl Gomez at the Black Panther: #WakandaForever world premiere! pic.twitter.com/xM3G8wdzfi — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) October 27, 2022

Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez last appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earlier this year. She was key to the plotline of the movie as the only person who can summon star-shaped portals and travel between dimensions. Wanda Maximoff sought her power in the selfish hope to get her family back, even going so far as to take out the heroes of the Illuminati. Doctor Strange left America Chavez to train at Kamar-Taj and she hasn’t been seen in the MCU since.

Nevertheless, while Xochitl Gomez is not in Black Panther 2, it’s very likely she will return to the MCU soon as the multiverse will be key to the Marvel universe’s phase 5 — which kicks off in February 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Avengers: Secret Wars will likely delve into the multiverse and America’s power will surely be central to that. It’s even possible that Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom will seek America Chavez’s ability in some way, and he is still rumored to appear in Black Panther in a post-credits scene. Fans will have to wait and see, however.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11.