Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Doctor Doom Post-Credit Scene Debunked

With just two weeks to go before release, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credit scene is already the subject of scrutiny. Various Wakanda Forever Doctor Doom leaks and rumors have circled the movie all year and now several leakers have debunked them — but there may be more to it than that.

Wakanda Forever post-credit scene may not feature Doctor Doom

According to various leakers, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credit scene does not feature Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom. This was previously rumored in July 2022 by Daniel Richtman/DanielRPK. Now other leakers such as NoobMaster69 and Skyler Schuler suggest that Doctor Doom is not in the movie. If Victor von Doom was in Black Panther 2 before, Schuler suggests he may have been cut out.

This is backed up by critics who attended the movie’s premiere on October 26 who describe the credits scene as “super sweet,” such as Rotten Tomatoes’ Orlando Maldonado. That doesn’t sound much like an appearance by Doctor Doom but is more likely a tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Variety’s Clayton Davis calls the scene “a jaw-dropper.”

#WakandaForever has ONE mid credits scene, that's all, but it's super sweet. — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

Nevertheless, the rumors of Doctor Doom being in the movie continue to build, especially if the villain was actually cut out. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that, contrary to nearly every Marvel movie, critics are reporting just a single mid-credits scene in Wakanda Forever. It is therefore theorized that Marvel/Disney might be keeping back a proper post-credits scene with Doctor Doom until Black Panther 2’s general release.

Doctor Doom is one of the biggest Marvel villains who is yet to appear in the MCU and was a massive part of the Secret Wars comic story. With the Avengers: Secret Wars and the Fantastic Four movies due around 2025-2026 and MCU phase 5 ready to kick off in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the last movie of phase 4 would do well to tease Doctor Doom.

Fans will have to wait and see when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on November 11.