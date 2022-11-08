Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed as Reviews Come In

The initial Black Panther 2 Rotten Tomatoes score is revealed as the Wakanda Forever reviews embargo is now up. On this basis, it looks like very good news for the upcoming Marvel movie, which launches on November 11. Many of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reviews are highly positive and the latest MCU film seems certain for a ‘fresh’ certification.

The Black Panther 2 Rotten Tomatoes score equals Avengers: Endgame

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reviews embargo is now up and the initial Rotten Tomatoes score stands at 94%. If this score stays steady, this means that Black Panther 2 is the joint second most highly rated MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes. At 94%, it is equal to Avengers: Endgame and the original Iron Man. The highest-rated MCU movie, at 96%, is the first Black Panther movie.

ComicBook gave Wakanda Forever 5/5, calling it a “somber affair” but “necessary to move forward.” Intriguingly, the site also mentions a “big surprise” as a post-credits scene, which was rumored to introduce a major Marvel villain. The Independent gave it 4/5, suggesting that it had weaknesses but enough “wit, beauty, and imagination” to counteract them. The New York Post gives it 4/4 and calls it the “best-acted MCU movie.”

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

However, there are detractors. The Telegraph is the most startling, with a score of 1/5 and the comment that Wakanda Forever is a “drab, crushing disappointment” with “murky and meaningless visual effects.” The Wrap is less negative but admits that the movie has “slightly diminished returns” and that various plot threads “never quite weave into a satisfying whole.”

Nevertheless, with over 80 reviews at the time of writing and a score holding steady in the 90s, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to become one of the highest-rated comic book movies ever. Hopefully, Black Panther 2 will wow viewers as much as critics when it opens on November 11.