Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Streaming on Disney Plus?

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming on any services when it releases on November 11? There’s not long for fans to wait until the next Marvel movie releases but is there any option for people who don’t want to see it in theaters? Is Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus, or will the new MCU movie be available to stream close to release elsewhere?

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will likely be available to stream on Disney Plus in late December or January 2023, but the movie will not be on the streaming service at the theatrical launch on November 11.

Marvel has not yet revealed exactly when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will appear on Disney Plus for streaming, but it already has a page on the service. Fans can estimate when the latest MCU movie will start streaming on Disney Plus based on when the last Marvel movie Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness did.

Doctor Strange was available for streaming on June 22, which is around seven weeks after its theatrical release on May 5. If fans were to estimate the Black Panther sequel’s streaming date based on that, then Wakanda Forever should launch on Disney Plus around December 30. Unfortunately, Marvel Studios doesn’t stick to a rigid schedule when making its movies available on the service. 2021’s November Marvel movie Eternals, for example, was expected on Disney Plus in late December but didn’t arrive until January 12 — so something similar may happen with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Nevertheless, if fans want to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11 they will have to do so in theaters because that’s the only place the movie is available. Be warned though, as there are already a lot of leaks and spoilers out there on social media.