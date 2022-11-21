When Does Strange World Release on Disney Plus?

Has the Strange World Disney Plus release date already been confirmed? The latest Disney animated movie following the excellent Encanto is set to launch in theaters with a streaming release later. However, what is the Strange World release date on the Disney Plus streaming service? Is it before Christmas, in 2022, or do fans have to wait until 2023?

Strange World arrives in theaters on November 23 and is due to arrive on Disney Plus before the end of 2022, likely before Christmas. The movie does not have an exact release date announced for a Disney Plus launch, but December 23 is a strong possibility.

IMAGE: Disney

Deadline reports that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may take longer than other Marvel movies to get to the Disney Plus streaming service, but Strange World won’t. Reportedly, Strange World will hit the service “in time for the year-end holidays.” This has precedence, of course. Last year, Disney’s last animated feature Encanto launched in theaters on November 24 and arrived on Disney Plus a month later, on December 24.

It apparently did really well on Disney Plus, so it seems likely that Disney will want to try to recreate that success. This may explain Strange World’s seeming lack of marketing and its theatrical position between Disney’s massive blockbusters Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water. Fans are concerned that Strange World is being “set up to fail,” however, it seems more likely that Disney believes it has a better chance of succeeding on Disney Plus. A Christmas release a month after the theatrical launch seems very likely, so expect Strange World on Disney Plus on December 23.

Strange World has a theatrical release date of Wednesday, November 23. This is the same launch day as the limited theatrical run of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the Netflix Wednesday Addams show.