The Last Jedi Director in Talks for New Star Wars Movies

When Star Wars: The Last Jedi released in 2017 it was immediately divisive and remains so to this day. Nevertheless, even prior to its release Lucasfilm confirmed that a separate new Star Wars movies trilogy helmed by Last Jedi director Rian Johnson was planned. Now, the director — currently working on Glass Onion and another Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig — confirms that his trilogy hasn’t been canceled and he is still in talks to do it.

New Star Wars movies by Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson might be coming

In an interview with Variety for the imminent release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson confirms that his new Star Wars trilogy has not been canceled by Lucasfilm and he is still “talking” with the studio about the movies.

“I have talked to [Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we’re still talking about it,” Rian Johnson explains. He says that it was an “amazing experience” directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the only thing getting in the way of his return to the universe is “a matter of scheduling.” At the moment, Johnson’s focus is on putting out Glass Onion and then making a further Knives Out movie for Netflix, so he doesn’t know when his Star Wars return will happen but hopes it will.

The Last Jedi remains a definitive love-it-or-hate-it movie with very little go-between, and fans continue to have furious arguments about it to this day. While there is no confirmation, it’s possible that the divisive reaction to the movie lead Lucasfilm to roll back a number of its changes in The Rise of Skywalker — such as Rey being a nobody and the destruction of Kylo Ren’s mask. It will be interesting to see what Rian Johnson can do without having to follow up another movie, but if his trilogy happens it’s a long way off.

