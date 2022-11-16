Wednesday Addams Series on Netflix: Release Date and Time, Cast, Plot

The Wednesday Addams Netflix series starts soon on the streaming service, with director Tim Burton and Smallville creators Alfred Gough & Miles Millar heading up The Addams Family spin-off. The Wednesday Netflix release time and date are below, along with the creepy and kooky cast appearing alongside Jenny Ortega as Wednesday.

The Wednesday Addams series on Netflix is due to release on November 23, 2022 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT. Appropriately enough, this is on a Wednesday.

Who is in the Wednesday Addams Netflix cast?

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams. Netflix © 2022

The current Wednesday cast list includes:

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams)

Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams)

Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams)

Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester)

Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems)

Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin)

Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe)

Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin)

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair)

Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay)

Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka)

Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger)

Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus)

Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott)

Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill)

There are a number of significant actor names in that list. The Addams Family themselves include several popular names, such as Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, The Mask of Zorro, Ocean’s Twelve) and her Traffic co-star Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez. However, it was Christina Ricci’s reveal in the most recent trailer that surprised many fans — Ricci, of course, played Wednesday in the iconic Addams Family live-action movies.

What is the Wednesday Addams Netflix plot?

The series sees Wednesday Addams expelled from her regular school and sent to the far weirder Nevermore Academy. Netflix describes the show as a “supernaturally infused mystery.” Wednesday takes it upon herself to solve a monstrous killing spree that has remained a mystery for over 25 years, and involved her parents when they were students at the Academy.

Wednesday is exclusively available on Netflix on November 23.