Scream 6 Streaming Release Date: Is It Coming to Netflix, Paramount Plus, or HBO Max?

Scream 6 is right around the corner, heading to movie theaters on March 10, 2023. Of course, not everybody wants to watch their favorite scary movies on the big screen. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at when the film’s streaming release date could be, and whether it will be available on Netflix, Paramount Plus, HBO Max, or somewhere else entirely.

Scream 6 will likely not release on Netflix, as it should be exclusive to Paramount Plus when it releases on streaming. Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group are the companies behind the horror flick, so it would be a very strange move for them to allow the movie to stream elsewhere.

L-r, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”) , Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”) and Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.” © 2023 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

At the time of writing, there is no official streaming release date for Scream 6. However, if we look back at the gap between Scream (2022) hitting movie theaters, before becoming available to stream on Paramount Plus, we can make some guesses as to when it will be up for streaming.

Scream (2022) was released on January 14, before arriving on Paramount Plus on March 8. This means there were 53 days between the big screen release, and the streaming release. The film was also available to buy digitally a week before it landed on Paramount Plus, on March 1. With that in mind, we can expect Scream 6 to be available to stream on Paramount Plus around May 2, 2023.

Paramount Pictures has said in the past, however, that most of their films will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus after a 45-day theatrical window. If this is the case for Scream 6, it may arrive earlier than expected, on or around April 24, 2023.

Will Scream 6 be available to stream on HBO Max, Disney Plus, or another streaming platform?

No, Scream 6 is unlikely to be available to stream on HBO Max or Disney Plus, as well as any other streaming platform, due to its exclusivity on Paramount Plus.