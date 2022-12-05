every star wars movie and tv series release date in 2023

The Star Wars releas date calendar seems to be filling up at a rapid pace. Whether there are new additions to the slate of movies on the way, or a unique story being told through an original TV series on Disney Plus, fans should be happy with the amount of content being produced. With that in mind, and looking to the future, here are all of the Star Wars films, TV shows, and projects that will be released in 2023, along with their release dates or release window.

Movie/TV Series Release Date The Bad Batch (Season 2) Jan. 4, 2023 The Mandalorian (Season 3) March 1, 2023 Untitled Star Wars Movie Dec. 22, 2023 Star Wars: Visions (Volume 2) Spring 2023 Young Jedi Adventures Spring 2023 The Acolyte Summer 2023 Skeleton Crew 2023 Ahsoka 2023

Disney has announced that there will be at least one new Star Wars movie released every two years, up to and including 2027. Patty Jenkins was supposed to helm the movie coming out in December 2023, but schedule conflicts mean that her Star Wars project has been delayed. It’s not yet been revealed exactly whose movie will replace hers, but there are some big names in the mix, including Taika Waititi, Damon Lindelof, and even Marvel boss Kevin Feige. Of course, the date is subject to change and could be removed from the 2023 lineup entirely.

The new Star Wars TV series coming in 2023 is what will have everybody talking. The year starts with the second season of The Bad Batch, following the release of a trailer at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. It confirms the survival of the Wookiee Jedi Gungi after Order 66, and also featured a fleeting appearance from Commander Cody.

One of the most popular Star Wars TV shows, The Mandalorian, is making its return a little later on in the year. Season 3 will follow Mando as he attempts to redeem himself after removing his helmet, with Grogu by his side. Making his way back to his home planet, audiences will follow Mando as the series picks right up where we left him at the conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett.

Another animated Star Wars series arrives in the form of Young Jedi Adventures, which centers around the adventures of young Jedi trainees, who are learning the ways of the Force. This is a show for the whole family, with preschoolers, and grade schoolers as the main target audience. Then there’s The Acolyte, which is described as a “mystery-thriller,” taking place in the final days of the High Republic era.

Less is known about Skeleton Crew. Jude Law leads the cast, starring alongside Kyriana Kratter and Ravi Cabot-Conyers. While filming has started, all that is known right now is that the series will tell a coming-of-age story. Ahsoka looks set to round out the year’s TV releases, developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Rosario Dawson returns to the titular role, in what is pitched as a serialized series that continues to follow Ahsoka’s journey, following her appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.