Spider-Man 4 Leaked Photo Shows Sam Raimi’s Vulture Costume

Despite being shelved over a decade ago, Spider-Man 4 is still making headlines. Writer and illustrator Ken Penders, who has worked for both Marvel and DC Comics, took to Twitter to show off a picture he took when visiting friends who were working on production for the now-canceled movie. It revealed a detailed look at the wings for Vulture’s costume, who was to be played by John Malkovich.

Before Tobey & Sam were bid adieu by Sony, work actually had begun on SPIDER-MAN 4, and I visited friends who were working on the Vulture's costume intended for actor John Malkovich. Once production shut down, all materials were turned in. I've sat on this for almost 15 years. pic.twitter.com/iY3VmzUrHI — Ken Penders (@KenPenders) November 28, 2022

Penders said that he had “been meaning to post this sooner as I received permission to share it from those who were involved weeks ago.” While the picture only shows the feathery wings for Vulture, Penders added that there was also a full body mold created. Unfortunately, he says he wasn’t allowed to photograph this, as Malkovich being cast wasn’t ever fully signed off on. After then checking through his archives, he did indeed find the mold in the background of other pictures.

My bad. It seems I DID have a pic where the John Malkovich body mold can clearly be seen as well as a pic showing the controls to manipulate the wings.The things one finds lying around on hard drives I haven't looked at for awhile & did so while searching for something else. pic.twitter.com/woInZs2KRN — Ken Penders (@KenPenders) November 28, 2022

Spider-Man 4 was originally going to be released on May 5, 2011. Sam Raimi was slated to return to the director’s chair, and Tobey Maguire was to take on the titular role for the fourth time. Along with Vulture, Marvel villain Lizard was set to appear, played by Dylan Baker, who had starred in Spider-Man 3 as Dr. Curt Connors. Concept art from creatives working on the movie also showcased Shocker and Mysterio, which would have made the film jam-packed with familiar comic book faces.

Though it seemed as though Maguire’s time in the Spider-Man suit was up, he did make a surprise return in recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. This led to Raimi making some comments about also potentially returning to the series at some point down the line, but it appeared as if he would only do so if Maguire led the movie, alongside Kirsten Dunst as MJ. He told the Los Angeles Times that “it would probably have to be with Tobey or he’d break my neck.”

