Spider-Man 2 PS5 Release Date Window Leaks, Here’s When It’s Coming Out

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 release date window has seemingly been leaked by a writer working on the upcoming game, revealing when the sequel might finally swing onto the console.

Fans have been scouring the internet for potential news on when the game might be releasing, especially now that an entry for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 appeared briefly on the PS Store on December 12. Several motion capture actors for the game by Insomniac Games and Sony also put out teasers, making it seem like a trailer might be coming before 2022 is over. But now a writer for Insomniac seems to have accidentally shared when the sequel might be coming out.

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 release date is now expected to be Fall 2023, according to the personal profile page for Jamie Mayer, one of the writers at Insomniac Games for Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine. This means that it could release on any date between early September and late November.

The info has been cataloged in a tweet by user @EvanFilarca, though the post on the writer’s website has since been removed. Mayer wrote that it has a “release fall 2023” date as part of her resume, but she quickly updated the site once the apparent leak was found and has since changed the date to a broader “2023” window.

BREAKING NEWS FOR MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2!!! One of the Insomniac writers working on the game, @heavymeta3000, has seemingly confirmed on her personal website that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be RELEASING IN FALL 2023!!! Makes sense, since that’s when the past games launched! 🤞🕷 pic.twitter.com/wAyEjfypy6 — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) December 13, 2022

We don’t know too much about Spider-Man 2 apart from the fact that it’s a PS5 console exclusive and that Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will continue their roles as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. An official PlayStation blog from 2021 revealed that the game would be a single-player adventure.

Both the first Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man Miles Morales received PC ports this year, so we anticipate a PC release for Spider-Man 2 at some point as well.