Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Reveals PS4 Peter Parker and Miles Morales

The first proper Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is here, giving fans the best look yet at the upcoming Spider-Man 2023 movie. The Spider-Man official trailer doesn’t just bring back Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy but confirms some surprising extra characters too: the Spider-Man PS4 and Miles Morales PS5 videogame incarnations.

The first official full Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is below and it reveals a lot of extra Spider-people. Most noticeable around the 1:25 mark is the appearance of the PS4/PS5 videogame Peter Parker and Miles Morales. They are the first ones that can be spotted in the multiversal Spider-Verse hall.

The movie trailer also gives us our first look at the returning Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The trailer also finally reveals Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), who is very different from her usual comics incarnation. This Spider-Woman rides a motorbike through dimensions and shoots webs out of all her fingers.

Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) reappears after his appearance in the teaser trailer, seemingly continuing his role as the somewhat antagonist of the movie. The real antagonist is The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), who was revealed in the latest issue of Total Film but does not make an appearance in the trailer. The trailer does give a brief look at The Vulture (Jorma Taccone) fighting Spider-Woman. The villain, who is played by Michael Keaton in the MCU, strangely appears to be in black and white.

There is clearly a lot to take in with this initial trailer, but not much plot is revealed beyond what fans already know. Still, it is interesting to see so many Spider-People in action, especially the brief look at the beloved PS4/PS5 versions of Spider-Man and Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a release date of June 2, 2023.