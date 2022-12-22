Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Disappointing Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The reviews are in for Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and it’s not good news for fans. While a lot of critics are enjoying the classics from the late music icon, the Rotten Tomatoes score for the movie shows that they aren’t enough to keep interest. Directed by Kasi Lemmons with Naomi Ackie in the titular role, here’s what the critics had to say.

Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody earns low Rotten Tomatoes score

At the time of writing, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is struggling on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of just 42% based on 38 reviews. USA Today described the biopic as “a Wikipedia entry come to middling life on screen,” while The Times UK gave it a score of 1/5 and said “it’s gobsmackingly awful, and has no interest whatsoever in tackling the fascinating contradictions at the heart of Houston’s success.”

It’s not all bad news, however, as Rolling Stone said “Ackie helps sell Houston as a singular talent even when it’s not her singing those legendary songs at Mt. Everest-level runs of mezzo-soprano notes.” Empire Magazine added that “Ackie’s performance shines above everything else.”

I Wanna Dance With Somebody tells the story of Houston’s meteoric rise from obscurity to world-renowned fame, after being discovered by record executive Clive Davis, played by Stanley Tucci. As one of the greatest singers of her generation, her life wasn’t all glitz and glamor, with her personal drama often taking up a very public spotlight.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody comes to theaters on December 23.

