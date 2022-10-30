Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 6 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

As the first Gundam anime series in seven years, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury had high expectations. Fortunately, fans seem to really be enjoying the show, and can’t wait to find out when they’ll be able to watch the next installment. Here is when you will be able to watch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 6 on Crunchyroll.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Episode 6 will be available to stream with English subs from Sunday, November 6, 2022. The episode will be simulcast with the Japanese broadcast, and the local time at which you will be able to watch will of course depend entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

3:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time

04:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time

10:30 a.m. British Summer Time

11:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time

3:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

At the start of the series, audiences were introduced to new protagonist, Suletta Mercury. She’s a young pilot who serves as the pilot for the main Gunda of the series, Aerial. Directed by both Hiroshi Kobayashi and Ryo Ando, it is written by Ichiro Okouchi and deals with themes of political corruption, capitalism, revenge, and how emerging technologies play a part in all of that. It also marks the time a female has been the main protagonist in the Gundam franchise.

It’s now been confirmed that Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will run for two non-consecutive cours. The second cour will be broadcast on Crunchyroll alongside its Japanese broadcast from April 2023. Exact dates and times haven’t yet been announced.