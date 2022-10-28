Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Ranked Play Release Date Rumors

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off its multiplayer modes on October 28. However, there have been rumors that MW2 would be getting ranked play modes, which are currently not found in the game. When are players expecting them to arrive? Here’s everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 ranked play release date rumors.

Insiders have claimed that the MW2 ranked play release date will be shortly after the game’s launch, potentially with the start of Season 1 on November 16.

EXCLUSIVE: Ranked Play will be coming to Modern Warfare II shortly after launch with Treyarch leading development on the mode. pic.twitter.com/NAeJKgVwkW — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) July 7, 2022

The ranked play modes are expected to coincide with the Call of Duty League (CDL) launch in late November/early December. The League is thought to be launching earlier than its usual January window, although it’s uncertain why this is the case.

The Modern Warfare 2 ranked play modes are believed to be in development at Treyarch. This implies they may use the same structure as Call of Duty: Vanguard “with a few tweaks“. Many are hoping they would be able to use the ranked modes to practice playing the game using the same rules as the CDL. However, Infinity Ward is yet to confirm whether there will be ranked play modes in MW2.