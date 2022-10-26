Players who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have already managed to get their hands on the game’s campaign thanks to the early access period. However, the competitive and co-op multiplayer modes are currently unavailable. For those wondering how long they have to wait, here’s everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release time and date across many time zones including PDT, EDT, BST,

Here are the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release times and dates:

PC

21:00 PDT (October 27)

23:00 CDT (October 27)

00:00 EDT (October 28)

01:00 BRT (October 28)

05:00 GMT (October 28)

06:00 CEST (October 28)

13:00 KST (October 28)

13:00 JST (October 28)

15:00 AEDT (October 28)

PS5, PS4, and Xbox

The console multiplayer release is subject to a regional rollout, meaning the launch could take place at any point between the following times:

Los Angeles – 04:00 – 21:00 PDT on October 27

Mexico City – 06:00 – 23:00 CDT on October 27

Québec City and New York – 07:00 EDT on October 27 – 00:00 on October 28

São Paulo – 08:00 BRT on October 27 – 01:00 on October 28

London – 12:00 GMT on October 27 – 05:00 on October 28

Stockholm and Berlin – 13:00 CEST on October 27 – 06:00 on October 28

Seoul – 20:00 KST on October 27 – 13:00 on October 28

Tokyo – 20:00 JST on October 27 – 13:00 on October 28

Sydney – 22:00 AEDT on October 27 – 15:00 on October 28

Those who play the campaign early access will get multiplayer rewards ready for when the full game unlocks on October 27-28. There are also Twitch Drops to earn within the first few days of release, so make sure you claim all of your multiplayer freebies.