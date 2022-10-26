Players who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have already managed to get their hands on the game’s campaign thanks to the early access period. However, the competitive and co-op multiplayer modes are currently unavailable. For those wondering how long they have to wait, here’s everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release time and date across many time zones including PDT, EDT, BST,
What is the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release time and date?
Here are the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release times and dates:
PC
- 21:00 PDT (October 27)
- 23:00 CDT (October 27)
- 00:00 EDT (October 28)
- 01:00 BRT (October 28)
- 05:00 GMT (October 28)
- 06:00 CEST (October 28)
- 13:00 KST (October 28)
- 13:00 JST (October 28)
- 15:00 AEDT (October 28)
PS5, PS4, and Xbox
The console multiplayer release is subject to a regional rollout, meaning the launch could take place at any point between the following times:
- Los Angeles – 04:00 – 21:00 PDT on October 27
- Mexico City – 06:00 – 23:00 CDT on October 27
- Québec City and New York – 07:00 EDT on October 27 – 00:00 on October 28
- São Paulo – 08:00 BRT on October 27 – 01:00 on October 28
- London – 12:00 GMT on October 27 – 05:00 on October 28
- Stockholm and Berlin – 13:00 CEST on October 27 – 06:00 on October 28
- Seoul – 20:00 KST on October 27 – 13:00 on October 28
- Tokyo – 20:00 JST on October 27 – 13:00 on October 28
- Sydney – 22:00 AEDT on October 27 – 15:00 on October 28
Those who play the campaign early access will get multiplayer rewards ready for when the full game unlocks on October 27-28. There are also Twitch Drops to earn within the first few days of release, so make sure you claim all of your multiplayer freebies.