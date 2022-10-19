How to Earn Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches at the end of this month, players will get the opportunity to earn multiplayer rewards from Twitch. All they have to do to get these rewards is to watch certain streamers playing the game. If you want to earn free Modern Warfare 2 Twitch drops, here’s everything you need to know.

What are the Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops?

Players can earn four Modern Warfare 2 Twitch Drops between October 28 and November 6, 2022. All they have to do is to link their Activision ID account to their Twitch account through the Call of Duty website and watch a participating Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 streamer for a set period of time. There are five rewards between the four Twitch drops:

Medallion 141 Weapon Charm – Watch a Twitch stream for 15 minutes

Death’s Angel Calling Card and Emblem – Watch a Twitch stream for 30 minutes

Something In My Teeth Weapon Sticker – Watch a Twitch stream for 45 minutes

Watchdog 141 Weapon Blueprint – Watch a Twitch stream for 60 minutes

All of these rewards can be used on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Make sure to preload the game ahead of time to be able to jump straight in at launch. They will also be available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.