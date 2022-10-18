Modern Warfare 2 Preload Date and Time for PS5, Xbox, and PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28 with campaign early access taking place before then. As the Call of Duty games have gained quite a reputation for their large file sizes and updates, players may be wondering if they can preload the game and, if so, when that will be? Here’s everything we know about the Modern Warfare 2 preload date and time for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC.

Players can preload the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access at 10 AM PT on October 19 regardless of whether they are playing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC through Steam or Battle.net. The campaign early access is available to all players who have preordered the game and it will then go live at 10 AM PT on October 20 for all platforms.

The Modern Warfare 2 preload date and time varies for the full game depending on platform. Here’s when you can start preloading the full game prior to its release on October 28:

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One – 10 AM PT on October 19

PS5 and PS4 – Regional rollout begins at 4 AM PT on October 20

PC through Steam and Battle.net – 10 AM PT on October 26

Those who play the campaign early access will also get multiplayer rewards ready for when the full game unlocks on October 28. These unlocks can be earned at any time and are not exclusive to the early access period.