RE: Village Shadows of Rose Ending Explained

The Resident Evil: Village Shadows of Rose ending explanation will be disappointing for some fans. Unfortunately, it leaves a lot of questions unanswered and is generally unsatisfying. We’ll go into the problems with the ending below.

What happens in the Shadows of Rose ending?

At the conclusion of Shadows of Rose, Rosemary finds the Purifying Crystal and rids herself of her powers. However, this is all according to Miranda’s plans. Miranda is still trying to revive her daughter and has tried to clone Rose to use as a vessel. However, after all the clones failed her tests, she lured Rosemary into the Megamycete with the promise of living a normal life.

Rose learns that “Michael” is actually her father, Ethan, when he manifests himself to defend his daughter. Ethan pleads with her to escape, but she decides to break the Purifying Crystal, which restores her powers.

During the fight with Miranda, Ethan lends Rose the last of his strength so she can win. After Miranda perishes, the two spend a moment together, and Rose returns to the real world.

From this point on, the ending cutscene of Shadows of Rose is exactly the same as the epilogue of Resident Evil: Village. We don’t find out who the person approaching the car is, and no further details are revealed. This is obviously a huge disappointment for those that hoped we’d finally get some questions answered.