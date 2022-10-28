Modern Warfare 2: How to Slide Cancel in MW2

Learning how to slide cancel in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can give you a major advantage over other players. This tactic allows you to use the mobility advantage of the slide while eliminating the disadvantage of not being able to fire until the animation is over. So far, it’s been a bit nerfed for MW2, but it’s not tough to perform with the right setup.

How do I slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?

Before you can slide cancel in MW 2, you need to change a few settings:

First, go into settings and select your input device.

Scroll down to “Gameplay” and set the Weapon Mount Activation option to “Double-Tape ADS.”

Go to Advanced settings and scroll down to “Movement Behavior.”

Toggle off Grounded Mantle and Automatic Grounded Mantle.

Optional Turn on Automatic Tactical Sprint.

Now, to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2, you need to:

Start sprinting.

Slide.

Double-tap Aim Down Sight

Jump

If you follow these steps, you’ll cancel your slide, and then you can quickly ADS and fire.

As stated above, slide canceling has been nerfed, and it’s not as useful in Modern Warfare 2. It’s slower to activate, but it’s a move you’ll want to master for higher-level gameplay. Remember, though; it’s more of a glitch with the Modern Warfare engine than a legitimate tactic, so Infinity Ward could patch it at any time.