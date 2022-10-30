Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Tuning Not Showing Up: Why is Attachment Tuning Disabled in MW2?

Figuring out how to tune weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a big goal of new players. Unfortunately, attachment tuning is disabled for MW2 due to a bug. The game was crashing for some users that had five tuned attachments equipped to their weapon. Unfortunately, that means that weapon tuning isn’t showing up for anyone.

Why is weapon tuning not showing up in Modern Warfare 2?

We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 29, 2022

If you find that your loadout isn’t working in Modern Warfare 2 after weapon tuning was disabled, you need to follow a crucial set of steps:

Open your loadout

Remove any tuned attachments from your weapon

Reequip your desired attachments and save the loadout.

Once you perform the above steps, you should be able to use the loadout again as usual. Unfortunately, there’s no ETA as to when weapon tuning will be enabled again for MW2. The tweet announcing the issue said attachment tuning would be removed “until further notice.” So, we could be waiting a few days or even longer.

Considering weapon tuning was a highly-touted new feature for Modern Warfare 2, it’s not a good look that it was disabled the day after launch. Hopefully, Infinity Ward will bring it back sooner rather than later.