Modern Warfare 2 Safe Combo: What’s the Code to the El Sin Nombre and Alone Safes in MW2?

There are three Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 safe codes in the campaign. One MW2 safe combo is needed in El Sin Nombre, and two are required for Alone. These are optional, but there are some goodies inside that’ll help complete your mission.

Modern Warfare 2 safe combos list

The three safe codes in MW2 are:

El Sin Nombre Safe: 02-02-19

Alone Coffee Shop Safe: 10-10-80

Alone Garage Safe: 37-60-80

You’ll also get the Gentleman Thief achievement or trophy for unlocking all three chests in Modern Warfare 2.

Here’s how to figure out each safe code in MW2: El Sin Nombre Safe Code The combo for this safe is a date from a picture in Diego’s bedroom, which is 02-02-19.

Reward: Plate Carrier Armor and Silenced Lockwood 300 Alone Safe Code 1 You can find the safe combo for the first safe in Alone by using the clue on the calendar in the coffee shop, which give you 10-10-80.

Reward: .50 GS Pistol and Throwing Knife Alone Safe Code 2 You’ll find the second safe combo, which is 37-60-80, in a garage by looking at a computer.

Reward: Crossbow and Throwing Knife

Once you unlock all three safes in Modern Warfare 2, you should see the achievement or trophy pop. Fortunately, these can be opened each time you play through a mission so you can get the equipment inside again.