Is House of the Dragon Canceled?

Now that Season 1 of the epic fantasy series House of the Dragon has wrapped on HBO and HBO Max, fans are wondering if they’ll get to see more of the show in the future. Some believe that House of the Dragon has been canceled, while others are sure it will make a return. Here is what we know about House of the Dragon coming back for Season 2.

Has House of the Dragon been canceled?

Image: HBO

House of the Dragon has not been canceled. The series has been renewed for a second season by HBO, and production has already started on the new batch of episodes. Filming for Season 2 is expected to get underway in the summer of 2023, but there is a chance that the cameras could start rolling slightly earlier, in the spring.

The show, which serves as a prequel to former HBO series Game of Thrones, broke HBO records by becoming the most-watched debut episode in the network’s history. Around 25 million people tuned in during its first week, which led to HBO giving a second season the go-ahead just five days after the premiere.

Which House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones spin-off was canceled?

Image: HBO

Before House of the Dragon was green-lit, another Game of Thrones prequel series starring Naomi Watts was well underway. The network had even spent $30 million on a pilot episode. Despite this, the series, titled Bloodmoon, or The Long Night, was canceled. Other actors set to appear inclded Jamie Campbell Bower, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, and Richard McCabe. Another live-action show focused on Flea Bottom was also floated, but didn’t make it past the earliest stages of development.

Meanwhile, an untitled spin-off was pitched by Jon Snow actor Kit Harington, in which we will see his character make a return. It’s still in the development stage, but as Snow is such a popular part of the franchise, it may take priority over any others. They include The Sea Snake, which will focus on a younger version of the character seen in House of the Dragon; 10,000 Ships that is said to focus on Princess Nymeria who founded Dorne; and A Tale of Dunk and Egg, adapted from the three novellas The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Night. Author George R. R. Martin has also confirmed that there are two animated shows in development.