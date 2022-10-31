The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Date, Cast, and Plot

Following the success of Netflix original series The Witcher, the streaming platform green-lit a spin-off prequel series, called The Witcher: Blood Origin. What should audiences expect from the show, who will star, and when will it make its way to fans? Here is what we know about the release date, cast, and plot for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be released on December 25, 2022. It is exclusive to Netflix, and all four episodes of the series are set to debut at once, allowing fans to binge through everything it has to offer. Showrunner Declan de Barra said that the mini-series feels “like a two-part movie,” which is why there are so few episodes. He added that it has “optimum story flow. I wanted it to be a punch in the face, so that you can’t take your eyes off it.”

Who is in The Witcher: Blood Origin cast?

Image: Premiere Pro/Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin has a cast made up of some familiar faces. Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, and Minnie Driver are among those set to star. The line-up also includes Dylan Moran, Zach Wyatt, Jacob Collins-Levy, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Francesca Mills, Nathaniel Curtis, Huw Novelli, and Lizzie Annis.

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin plot?

The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. It tells the untold history of the Continent, set in an elven world, and exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher. It will also delve into the events that led to the “Conjunction of the Spheres,” which saw the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merge to become one.

Speaking with Tudum, showrunner de Barra said that “viewers will be surprised because they’re going to see a story told about a period of elven history that was buried by the humans after their arrival and eventual conquest of the Continent.” He added: “We get to tell a tale about the elves when they were at their height, like all great societies before their fall.”

While this is the Golden Era for Elves, there is still war between three kingdoms, which has been ongoing for 1,000 years. With that serving as a backdrop, audiences will learn more about the origin of the monoliths in the world of The Witcher, as well as how important prophecies are to the story being told here.