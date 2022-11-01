Heartstopper Season 2 Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot

Netflix often strikes gold, but that has never been more apparent than when they released original series Heartstopper, based on the graphic novels of the same name by Alice Oseman. Almost 24 million hours of the show were viewed across the world in just two weeks, and the series made it into the Top 10 in TV in 54 countries. A Season 2 renewal came swiftly, and fans are excited to find out more information about its release date, as well as who will be a part of the cast, and what the plot will be.

When will Heartstopper Season 2 be released?

Image: Netflix

No official release date has yet been given for Heartstopper Season 2. Despite this, production is well underway, so we should expect to see it come to Netflix at some point in 2023. With the streaming platform also confirming that they had green-lit a third season, there’s plenty more Heartstopper content coming our way!

Who is in the cast for Heartstopper Season 2?

Image: Netflix

The majority of the cast members from Season 1 are due to make a comeback in Season 2. They include:

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh

Alan Turkington as Mr. Lange

A handful of new cast members have also joined the show, including Leila Khan as Higgs student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as Nick’s older brother David Nelson, Bradley Riches as Truman student James McEwan, and Nima Taleghani as Truman teacher Mr. Farouk.

What is the Heartstopper Season 2 plot?

Image: Netflix

Now that Charlie and Nick are officially boyfriends, we should expect to see their relationship blossom, and face challenges, when Heartstopper Season 2 debuts. Audiences will likely see Nick being supported throughout his journey by his mother Sarah, but not by his homophobic older brother, and there will undoubtedly be varying reactions to the pairing from those who attend their school.

Along with Nick and Charlie, the friendship and potential romance shared between Tao and Elle will continue to be explored, as well as the relationship that Tara and Darcey have embarked on. The series could also touch upon the eating disorder that Charlie faces in the graphic novels, and we know that the school trip to Paris from the books will make its way to the screen, as the cast were spotted filming in France.