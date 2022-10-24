House of the Dragon Season 2: Release Date Rumors, News, and Predictions

With House of the Dragon Season 1 roaring to a close, fans are now of course wondering exactly when the second season will be making its way to HBO and HBO Max. Along with that are the usual rumors and predictions surrounding what we could see, with audiences able to look back at the source material to make some educated assumptions. For now, here’s everything we know about House of the Dragon Season 2…

When will House of the Dragon Season 2 come out?

Image: HBO

House of the Dragon was renewed for Season 2 following the record-breaking success of the first season’s premiere. Production on the second season has already started, and filming is expected to get underway in the summer of 2023, though there are murmurings of it potentially starting earlier, in the spring.

If we look back at when filming for Season 1 started, along with when the show then started to air, we can make a prediction on when we’ll be able to start watching HOTD Season 2. Season 1 started filming in April 2021, before making it to broadcast just under 15 months later. This likely means that fans won’t get to see any of Season 2 until summer 2024 at the earliest.

What will happen in House of the Dragon Season 2?

Image: HBO

After reading Martin’s book Fire & Blood, we can make some predictions about what will happen next in House of the Dragon. Note that there will be heavy spoilers discussed ahead.

House of the Dragon’s finale delivered a flurry of punches to the gut for Rhaenyra Targaryen. She learned that her former friend, Alicent Hightower, along with “The Green Council,” had installed her half-brother Aegon Targaryen as King, usurping her in the process. This was followed by the stillborn birth of her and Daemon’s daughter, Visenya, before her second-born son, Lucerys Velaryon and his dragon Arrax, were killed by Aemond Targaryen and his dragon, Vhagar.

Moving into Season 2, Rhaenyra is a Queen scorned. Though she had hoped for peaceful resolution to the conflict brewing, civil war is now on the cards. The Dance of the Dragons is a volatile, violent, and traumatic couple of years, with plenty of death and destruction spanning a two to three year time period. With losses on both the sides of the “Greens” and the “Blacks,” the Game of Thrones vibes are likely to be stronger than ever when House of the Dragon returns.

House of the Dragon Season 2 cast and new characters

Image: HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2 will see many major players from the first season make their return. As the show will now be taking place in a condensed time period, rather than over a number of different decades, the stars taking on the roles of the lead characters are unlikely to change. This means more of Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, Steve Toussain, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, and Matthew Needham.

The second season will also introduce a number of new faces integral to the future of the Targaryen story. Leading them is Lord of Winterfell, Cregan Stark. We saw in the House of the Dragon finale that Jace was on his way to meet with Cregan, with plans to stop off at the Eyrie and convene with Lady Jeyne Arryn. Daemon Targaryen also teased the introduction of many new dragons, which could see dragonriders Hugh Hammer and Nettles brought into the story.