The Last of Us TV Series Release Date on HBO Max

It was confirmed that The Last of Us TV series release date is down for 2023, at least according to HBO Max, but with 2022 drawing to a close fans are undoubtedly hoping for a more solid date. Has The Last of Us HBO Max series release date leaked or will fans still have to stumble about in the dark for a while?

The Last of Us TV show on HBO Max will release on January 15, 2023, according to leaks. At the moment this has not been officially announced by HBO Max or PlayStation, but the leak comes from the official HBO Max app. Apparently, the show’s launch date accidentally got added to a brief sneak peek on the app, and before it was taken down it was spotted by fans and shared online.

The Last Of Us: HBO premieres January 15th according to the HBO MAX page. pic.twitter.com/PSrMq9s69Y — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) November 1, 2022

According to VGC, one of their “senior sources” with knowledge of the show claims this date is legitimate and an official reveal of the Last of Us January HBO Max release is coming very soon. This is good news, as a vague ‘2023’ release date more often than not means later rather than sooner, but a January launch means that the show is just over two months away.

The Last of Us TV show’s teaser trailer was revealed in September and drew acclaim from fans by accurately reflecting the look and mood of the game series, but it’s also a good trailer to bring in people who aren’t interested in the games too. The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie looked particularly good in their parts.

The recent release of The Last of Us Part 1 remake on PS5 hasn’t even PC yet, despite being confirmed a long time ago, so the HBO Max series may make it out before the game’s PC debut. Stay tuned.