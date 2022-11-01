Can You Watch Enola Holmes 2 Free via Online Streaming on Netflix?

Is it possible to watch Enola Holmes 2 free online legally via streaming? The sequel to the popular Sherlock Holmes movie will launch exclusively on Netflix worldwide on November 4, but can fans watch Enola Holmes 2 streaming for free? Is there a Netflix free trial they can subscribe to, at least?

How can I watch Enola Holmes 2 free online via streaming?

Enola Holmes 2 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix from November 4, but sadly, at the present time, there is no way to legally watch it online for free. The streaming service used to have free trials and offers, but right now, there are no Netflix free trial months or options available for anyone who just wants to check out Enola Holmes 2 without paying a subscription fee.

Netflix subscription plans start off at the $6.99 per month Basic offer which includes ads, and this plan kicks off on November 3, just before the release of Enola Holmes 2. This doesn’t include all features or movies, however, but the normal $9.99 Basic option does. The Standard plan is $15.49 per month and that allows Netflix on two devices at once. The Premium plan costs $19.99, which allows four devices and 4K resolutions.

Enola Holmes 2 is the sequel to the 2020 movie about the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and David Thewlis. While the original Enola Holmes was supposed to launch theatrically, it was picked up for streaming by Netflix during the pandemic and was enormously popular, so it’s no surprise that the service would greenlight a sequel. Consequently, Enola Holmes 2 is entirely exclusive to Netflix, so the only way to legally watch it is to pay for a subscription plan or watch it with a current subscriber.

Enola Holmes 2 releases on Netflix on November 4.