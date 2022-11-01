chainsaw man episode 2 english dub release date and time on crunchyroll

Fans of Chainsaw Man who prefer to watch the new anime series with an English dub will be pleased to know that the release date and time of Episode 2 has been confirmed. Here is when you can watch Chainsaw Man Episode 2 with English dub on Crunchyroll.

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 2 will be released with English dub on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Depending on exactly where you are in the world will change the local time at which the second episode will become available on Crunchyroll. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones across the globe:

9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

11:00 a.m. Central Time

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

4:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Chainsaw Man tells the story of a young, down-on-his-luck man called Denji, who is left to pay off his late father’s debt following his passing. Killing devils, with his own dog-like devil by his side, he is taken by surprise when the very people forcing him to work on their behalf turn out to be devils themselves. They murder Denji, leaving him to rot, but a pact made by him and his devil-dog, Pochita, means that the two merge, and the titular Chainsaw Man is born. Now able to turn his limbs into chainsaws at will, Denji is facing an entirely new existence as part of the Public Safety Devil Hunters.

Who is in the Chainsaw Man Episode 2 English dub voice cast?

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

In the Chainsaw Man anime series with English dub, Denji is voiced by Ryan Colt Levy, with Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Widenheft as Power. Lindsay Seidel lent their voice to Pochita. Episode 2 will see both Aki and Power officially introduced, so it will be interesting to hear what their voice actors have to offer to this popular series.