chainsaw man episode 3 english dub release date and time on crunchyroll

Now that anime fans know the release time and date for the first two episodes of Chainsaw Man with English dub, they want more information on the third installment. Here is when you will be able to watch Chainsaw Man Episode 3 with English dub on Crunchyroll.

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man Episode 3 with English dub will be released on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The release time will vary depending on where you are in the world, and with the recent changes of the clocks, as we ‘fall back’, the time at which the third installment will become available is different to what it was with the first two episodes. With that in mind, here is the release time in various time zones:

8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Central Time

11:00 p.m. Eastern Time

4:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

As we move into the third episode, we will see Denji’s life continuing to change as he works as part of the Public Safety Devil Hunters. While there is a lot at stake, he can only really focus on one thing: girls. But, with so many different factors playing a part in his future, will he get his wish of finally being intimate with a member of the opposite sex, or will he have to carry on wanting?

Who is in the Chainsaw Man Episode 3 English dub voice cast?

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The Chainsaw Man English dub voice cast includes some familiar names, such as Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, Sarah Widenheft as Power, and Lindsay Seidel as Pochita. Levy is renowned for his voice work, having voiced Rody in My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, and John H. Watson in Moriarty the Patriot.