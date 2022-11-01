Will Warzone 1 Shutdown When 2 Comes Out?

Fans are wondering what will happen to Warzone 1 when Warzone 2 launches. Since they’re both free-to-play games, you’d think the original Warzone shutdown when Warzone 2 releases. However, that’s not the case. Instead, Activision has some much weirder plans.

What happens to the original Warzone when Warzone 2 releases?

According to Activision, Warzone 1 will remain separate from Warzone 2 when it launches. In an official blog, the company states:

“Today’s Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience. We can’t wait to share more details soon.”

It looks like original Warzone will continue to receive updates/DLC.



Warzone will be renamed to "Warzone Caldera" on November 28th. pic.twitter.com/lA5M84RLS7 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 9, 2022

Insider Tom Henderson says the original Warzone will be renamed Warzone Caldera. He confirms that it’ll continue to receive updates, but Activision hasn’t released any further details.

🚨 BIG NEWS FOR RESURGENCE MAINS 🚨



Rebirth Island AND Fortune's Keep will be REMOVED from Current Warzone following the release of Warzone 2.0. pic.twitter.com/kvuWOj4uiM — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) September 28, 2022

Another leaker, TheGhostOfHope, stated that the Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep maps will be removed from Warzone when 2 launches on November 28. That would make sense if Activision is renaming the original to Warzone Caldera.

It doesn’t make a ton of sense to keep both games in service. The only reason we can think of is that Activision wants a clean slate with Warzone 2. It’s already been confirmed that nothing from the original will transfer over. So, it may continue to keep it on life support so people can’t be outraged at losing all their skins, operators, and other unlocks.