Can You Watch My Policeman via Online Streaming for Free?

Harry Styles continues to make waves in the world of cinema, and his latest role is one of the leads in romantic drama film My Policeman. Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, and a limited theatrical release, the movie is making its way online. But can you watch My Policeman for free via online streaming?

Is My Policeman available to stream online for free?

Harry Styles leads the cast of My Policeman / Image: Parisa Taghizadeh/Amazon Studios

My Policeman is available to stream online for anybody who is a member of Amazon Prime, and has access to Prime Video, from November 4, 2022. Anybody who hasn’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months is able to sign up for a free trial, with a current, valid credit card. This will give access to Prime Video, meaning that you can technically watch My Policeman for free, just so long as you haven’t been an active member of Amazon Prime in the last year.

At the time of writing, an Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. You can also sign up for just Prime Video membership, which is $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Student membership, meanwhile, costs $7.49 per month, or $69 per year, though you will need to prove you are an active student to qualify.

Directed by Michael Grandage, and based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman is a romantic drama set in 1950s Brighton, England. Gay policeman Tom Burgess (Harry Styles) marries schoolteacher Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin), but then starts an illegal yet passionate same-sex relationship with museum curator, Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson). As their secret threatens to be exposed, tensions mount, and each of them face ruin.