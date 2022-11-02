Should I Buy an iPhone 14 in November 2022 or Wait for iPhone 15?

With the Apple iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max now available, many consumers will be wondering “Should I buy an iPhone 14 in November 2022 or wait for the iPhone 15?” Here are the reasons to buy an iPhone 14 and also the reasons to wait for the iPhone 15 instead.

Should you buy an iPhone 14 in November 2022?

Reasons to buy an iPhone 14

Buying an iPhone 14 in November will mean having the latest model for 10 months. The longer you wait, the less time you will have with the latest and greatest model.

Buying to replace an aging or broken current phone. The iPhone 14 will make a great replacement for phones that are on their last legs or which have already been broken beyond repair.

To enjoy unique features only offered by the iPhone 14. The big new feature is a better camera, though the Pro model also enjoys an always-on display and the “Floating Island” replaces the notch.



Reasons to wait for iPhone 15

You already have a phone that is working well for you. Upgrading for the sake of upgrading is not the best reason to buy the iPhone 14.

The improvements made to the iPhone 14 are relatively minor, which might mean waiting is best. The iPhone 15 could have a better set of features that is worth waiting for.



