How To Fix iOS 16.1 Battery Drain Issue

iOS 16.1 is now available to download and install on iPhone 14, 13, both iPhone SE models, iPhone 12, 11, XR, and 8. While the new iOS update expands the phone’s features, some users can be resistant to update in case the patch negatively impacts battery life. For those that have noticed a negative change after updating, here’s how to fix iOS 16.1 battery drain.

iOS 16.1 battery drain issue fix

To fix iOS 16.1 battery drain issues, users should:

See if there’s a new update. While iOS 16.1 has only just been released, Apple is usually quick to roll out follow-up X.X1 versions to help fix bugs. These are often deployed a couple of weeks after launch, so it’s well worth checking to see if a new update is available.

Set brightness to automatic. Maximum brightness can drain a considerable amount of battery life in a short space of time. Consider using the automatic mode to have the phone automatically dim and brighten the screen as required.

Disable the always-on display. While it’s cool that the time and notifications can always be seen, the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display can sap battery.

Check which apps are using up your battery life. Go to Settings > Battery to see which apps are using the most battery life. Consider uninstalling these or, at the very least, limiting their background processes.

Check the iPhone’s Battery Health. Also within Settings > Battery, Battery Health tells users how much their battery life has degraded. If “Service” appears, Apple is recommending that you replace the old battery with a new one to maintain good battery life.



