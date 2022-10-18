Is Apple Watch Hermes Worth It?

The Apple Watch Hermes is an expensive watch, boasting a designer band and exclusive watch faces. For those who have the cash to splash on a premium smartwatch, is the new Apple Hermes watch worth it? Here’s the need-to-know info to aid in the buying decision.

Is the Apple Watch Hermes worth buying?

The Apple Watch Hermes will be worth buying for those who can splurge on the appeal of a designer label. The Hermes watch bands and watch faces stand out from the crowd of other Apple Watches, which can be very important to some people.

However, the specs and overall functionality of the Apple Watch Hermes remains the same as the standard version, meaning paying more won’t unlock more features. You won’t get more battery or a fancier display on the Apple Watch Hermes.

Even for those with the money to invest in designer gear like this, it might be a better idea to get the standard watch with a premium band like the stainless steel, and then save the remaining money for next year’s watch.

