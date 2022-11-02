Fortnite: How to Unlock the Pickle Rick Back Bling

The latest Fortnite update added the Pickle Rick Back Bling as a reward for completing Horde Rush Quests. He’ll go perfectly with existing character outfits from the Rick & Morty show, such as Rick, Mecha Morty, and Toxic Rick, but how do you go about earning the back bling for free?

How to get the Fortnite Pickle Rick Back Bling

To get the Fortnite Pickle Rick Back Bling, players must complete eight of nine Horde Rush Quests in the Zero Build Horde Rush mode before 2 AM ET on November 15.

The nine Horde Rush Quests are:

Collect score multipliers (20)

Deal melee damage to Cube Monster spawners (6,000)

Earn 2,000,000 combined team points

Earn a Team Score of at least 350,000 in a single match

Earn a x50 KO Streak

Eliminate Cube Monsters (500)

Eliminate ranged Cube Monsters with Sideways weapons (100)

Get headshots on Cube Monsters in a single match (70)

Open chests in Horde Rush (45)

While players only need to complete eight of the quests for the Pickle Rick Back Bling, each completed quest also rewards players with 20,000 XP, so the XP boost may be worth completing the extra quest.

Those who have already earned the Pickle Rick Back Bling but were having problems when it turned invisible after being equipped will be glad to know these issues have now been fixed. Affected players can make the back bling visible again by logging out and then logging back into the game.